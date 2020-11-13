Advertisement

K9 Zepp now on duty for Marquette Police Department

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Police Department’s newest officer is hitting the streets with his handler. K9 Zepp is officer John Waldo’s second K9.

The 14-month-old comes all the way from Poland and is trained in tracking and drug detection. K9 Nitro is also in service under Officer Waldo, Nitro is trained to detect explosives including gun powder residue. Officer Waldo says both K9s serve an important role within the department.

“The most important thing is that, while these dogs live with us they’re officers with the department they’re the community’s dogs, these are the community’s tools, that’s why they’re here, so we want the community to be comfortable around them and understand the role that they play,” Waldo said.

Officer Waldo also said training continues each day with Zepp, especially since he’s still young. Much of the funding for Zepp and his training came from a $10,000 donation from Spectrum in 2019.

