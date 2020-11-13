HOTplate hosting 24-hour Art-A-Thon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - HOTplate Pottery in Marquette is holding a new event they call the Art-A-Thon. For 24 hours at its two locations, including the recently opened Clayworks, they’ll be hosting 90 minute sessions where you can make or paint your own mug.

You can then take the mugs home when they’re done or donate them back to HOTplate. The HOTplate owner says it’s a great way to remind people how important it is to stay creative.

“We just trying to remind people that art is a great stress-reliever and there’s a lot of different ways you can have art in your life and we want to be one of those ways for a long time so we’re also doing this to remind people that we are here and we are open and that we need your support,” said Owner Mellisa Sprouse.

The Art-A-Thon begins on Friday November 20 at 3:30 p.m. It wraps up 24 hours later Saturday the November 21. Masks are required indoors at HOTplate.

