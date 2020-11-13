Hospital leaders: Facilities becoming “overwhelmed” with Covid patients

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - From Upper Michigan to Detroit, Michigan hospitals are becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, but the leaders of those hospitals say there’s simple steps to take to help our local health care community.

According to Michigan hospital leaders, coronavirus cases in Michigan are increasing by an average of 40% per week.

And Gerry Anderson, Michigan Economic recovery counsel co-chair, says these rapid increases are straining Michigan’s health care systems.

“And that’s only going to intensify as these cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.”

The rise in numbers is leaving hospitals and health care workers worried of reaching capacity.

UP Health System CEO, Gar Atchison, says bed capacity in hospitals outside of Marquette is fairly limited.

“We are the safety net hospital in the Upper Peninsula, so it is a concern of us when we hit capacity and region 6 and downstate are full of what’s going to happen then.”

And as of right now, UP Health System ICU in Marquette is at 61% capacity.

Anderson says workplaces doing their own contact tracing are finding the virus is being spread through small social and family gatherings.

“More and more, we’re seeing gatherings of 6, 8, 10 people across boundaries of families and friends that has 1 symptomatic or 1 asymptomatic person that spreads to the rest of the group.”

And although Anderson says people need to wear masks and wash their hands, Munson Healthcare President and CEO, Ed Ness, says people have become too comfortable with socializing.

“12 percent or more of the people you’re in a meeting with or sitting down for dinner with may have this."

Ness says just because you know somebody, does not mean you shouldn’t be cautious.

