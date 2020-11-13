Advertisement

Gwinn Area Community School moves to virtual learning for 2 weeks

The district decided to go remote for 2 weeks until Nov. 30 after several students and staff tested positive, placed in quarantine, and awaiting results.
(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn Area Community Schools announced Thursday, Nov. 12 it will be moving to distance learning.

Students received all learning materials today and will be learning like they have every flipped Friday.

Superintendent, Sandra Petrovitch, says the district is pushing parents and students to continue following COVID guidelines.

“We hope that families will continue to social distance when kids are home, continue to wear their face masks when they’re out and about, and really take this time to quarantine as a family so that we can come back to school on November 30 as safe as we can.”

Petrovitch says the district will be evaluating numbers throughout the community to make sure they return as safely as possible.

