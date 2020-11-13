GLIAC announces Men’s and Women’s Basketball schedules for 2021

BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has a number of changes this season with its basketball schedules.

This year the men’s teams will play at home when the women’s teams are on the road. The women’s teams will have home games when the men are on the road. In addition the homestands will be two games against the same team between Thursday and Sunday.

For example the Michigan Tech Men’s team will host Purdue Northwest twice between January 7 and January 10.

The NMU Men will entertain Wisconsin Parkside twice between January 7 and January 10.

The Tech women will travel to Purdue northwest for two contests between January 7 and January 10.

The NMU Women will visit Wisconsin Parkside between January 7 and January 10.

The exact dates will be determined soon. Upper Peninsula college hockey games will be a factor in determining when the basketball games are played.

The rivalry games also are split. The Men will play at Michigan Tech on Tuesday, January 26 While the women will be at NMU the same day.

The home sites will switch for the rivalry rematches on Tuesday, February 16.

All teams will play 18 league contests.

