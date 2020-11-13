Advertisement

Disney Plus nets 74 million subscribers, parent company still loses $2.8 billion

Last year, Disney made more than $10 billion
The Disney streaming service is a bright spot for the entertainment company in a difficult year.
The Disney streaming service is a bright spot for the entertainment company in a difficult year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – While The Walt Disney Company as a whole has been struggling this year with the coronavirus pandemic, its streaming service has been a bright spot.

At the end of its first year, Disney Plus had nearly 74 million subscribers.

Still, the company notched a $2.8 billion loss for the fiscal year that ended Oct. 3

The previous year, Disney saw more than $10 billion in profit.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan, state record single-day records for new COVID-19 cases
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on coronavirus in Michigan. FILE PHOTO.
No details provided ahead of Thursday afternoon press conference with the governor
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Governor Whitmer speaking during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Governor Whitmer advises Michigan residents to keep Thanksgiving celebrations to single household gatherings
Coronavirus in the workplace.
As COVID-19 cases rise, state emphasizes worker protections in offices, remote work policies

Latest News

Jason Englert, 38, was found dead inside his home on Sunday.
Iowa teacher dies 3 days after positive coronavirus test
In this Nov. 5, 2007 file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers assistant general manager Kim Ng walks...
Breakthrough for women: Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM
Jason Englert, 38, was found dead inside his home on Sunday.
Teacher dies 3 days after coronavirus diagnosis in Iowa
Video from the scene where two people are dead following an explosion at West Haven V.A. Campus...
2 workers dead, 1 person missing in veterans hospital blast
In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at...
Military voters fear they’re part of unsupported fraud claim