Deer Season opens with some advice from Indian Country Sports

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Deer Season is rolling open in Michigan, and here are some things both experienced and novice hunters might need to know before hitting the woods:

The DNR has stated that this season is expected to be better than last year’s, and they want all hunters to enjoy the season and stay as safe as they can.

Remember, this year, deer check stations are going to be more limited in their open dates of operation. You can find a check station near you by visiting Michigan.gov/DeerCheck.

For all other information, everything from hunting rules and regulations to chronic wasting disease precautions, visit Michigan.gov/Deer.

And, if you’re in need of supplies, whether it’s a new rifle and ammunition, or a number of masking detergents and scent attractors, don’t forget to visit your local sporting goods store, like Indian Country Sports in L’Anse. There’s a wide selection at Indian Country of most everything the novice or the seasoned hunter might need, and Tammy Engelhardt, the owner, knows her stuff — you might even get lucky enough for her to share some choice hunting spots around the area with you.

“I’ve got a few,” Engelhardt says, with a laugh. “But I don’t wanna give away too many secrets.”

You can find a link to Indian Country Sports' Facebook Page here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.