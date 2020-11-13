Community raises funds to purchase wheelchair for special dog at UPAWS

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - At just one and a half years old, American pit bull terrier mix Dottie has already been through quite a lot.

When she first came to Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter six months ago, staff say she was in rough shape.

“With the help of our local vets, we realized that when she was walking, she wasn’t really using her hind legs the greatest,” UPAWS supervisor Laura Rochefort explained. “They ended up talking with some specialists, and we found out there are some neurological issues going on.”

Vets recommended a wheelchair to help Dottie get around and to prevent further damage to her legs. UPAWS called on the community to help fund the wheelchair. They answered by raising more than $600.

Shelter staff say the chair was an adjustment for Dottie at first. One week after using it for the first time, she’s able to run around and play just like the other dogs at the shelter.

“When she came in, she was a really sad pup,” Rochefort said. “Now, she’s so happy and she’s able to move in that wheelchair. The community coming together and helping her and helping us help her get into that final home, she really deserves that.”

Some more good news is Dottie is available for adoption right now.

“Shelters can be really stressful for animals, and Dottie is no exception,” said supervisor Gwynne Ford. “We’ve watched her have her ups and downs; this is a big up for her. She gets to go out on a good note, we’re going to find her a good family, and we’re really excited.”

Given Dottie’s special situation, she’ll need a home that can provide the care and attention she needs. She will need help maneuvering around new spaces, as well as help staying comfortable in the chair. She’s still a puppy, so the shelter also recommends manners training.

Despite all the challenges along the way, Dottie is ready to find her forever home. “She has an open heart to the world and she’s willing to love people, she’s willing to make new friends, she’s willing to overcome her obstacles, and she’s very special to us,” said Ford. We love her."

To apply to meet Dottie, click here.

