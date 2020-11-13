Colder on Friday with a Quick Warm Up Saturday
Windy, Colder Weather Develops During Opening Day, Sunday
Friday: Cloudy with some flurries over portions of the north in the morning, a clearing trend beginning over southwest section, spreading northeast
Highs: 30s
Saturday: Sunshine with increasing southerly winds…warmer
Highs: 40s
Rain developing over the entire U.P. during Saturday night
Sunday: Cloudy, some rain early, turning windy and colder west with snow showers later in the day
Highs: 40s to 50 east, upper 30s to 40 west, temperatures will fall some in the afternoon, especially west
Monday: Cold, brisk winds with snow showers and flurries off Lake Superior
Highs: near 30 into the 30s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy
Highs: mid 20s to mid 30s, warmest far south
A warmup is expected to begin on Wednesday with above average temperatures then expected through the end of the week.
