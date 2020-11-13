Chippewa County reports first COVID-19 deaths; Encourages continued following of COVID-19 guidelines

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The first COVID-19 deaths have been reported for Chippewa County, following steady case growth in the county. This information was reported in a joint press release from Chippewa County and the Chippewa County Health Department.

No information on those who died was made available by the health department.

Jim German, Chippewa County Administrator, and Karen Senkus, Health Officer with the health department, both remind residents to keep following COVID-19 guidelines, and remember why you chose to live in Upper Michigan.

“We are a community of hard-working people who are always willing to lend a hand to those in need, to assist neighbors and strangers, and the elderly person living alone,” the release said. “Unfortunately, right now, we are not showing the rest of Michigan what makes us a strong community and a great place to live.”

The officials said people are putting personal wants ahead of the needs of others.

“Our lack of compassion for others is why we are seeing the explosive number of cases in Chippewa County,” they said in the release.

They encouraged working to protect all Chippewa County residents by following COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“While we all believe ‘it won’t happen to me or my loved ones,' it may,” the officials said. “That’s why we are urging you to please limit gatherings, WEAR THE MASK, and wash your hands!”

