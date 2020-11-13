Breitung Township Schools moving one-to-one for technology

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) -The Breitung Township School District is in the process of getting computers into the hands of every student.

Jake and Luke Lockhart may be brothers, but they still disagree on one thing, online learning.

“It’s going pretty good; the teachers have been checking as soon as possible, every hour of the day,” said ninth grader, Luke.

“Sharing a device with your brother and fighting over it or anything, me and my brother have problems with that,” added sixth grader, Jake.

“There’s some problems it’s kind of glitchy,” said one of their friends sixth grader Jack Spreen.

But soon, that will be a thing in the past because they will all have brand new chrome books to work on, as 605 devices will soon be distributed to Breitung Township Middle and High school students.

“We were super happy when we found out we were going to get our computers, and it would help us with our education plan,” said Jake.

In the Spring of 2020, the district started the process to go 1 to 1 in grades 5-12. The district was originally going to pay for the technology with its school fund, but they were able to receive money from a COVID relief fund.

The district’s technology director, Justin Cowen, says after the first school shutdown in March many families needed upgraded devices.

“We really saw that there’s a big digital divide,” Cowen said.

Now, nearly 7 months later, the chrome books have come in.

“They will continue to use them throughout their years at school, through different break points,” said Cowen.

An 8th grade social studies teacher in the district, John VanDusen, says this will help level the playing field.

“This one is going to put the same device in every hand,” he added.

Cowen says over the next few weeks the district will be distributing devices to students 5-12, and soon 140 chrome books should be in for students 2-4. That means, no more fighting for the computer for the Lockhart brothers.

“I think it could help me because you don’t have to worry about sharing your device,” said Luke.

