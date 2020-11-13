Bonifas Art Center presents Northern Exposure XXVII

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bonifas Art Center in Escanaba presents Northern Exposure XXVII. It’s an art show featuring U.P. artists and it opens November 12 and goes through December 29.

“It’s the longest running U.P. art competition. It involves artists from throughout the whole U.P. and it is a juried show,” said Kate Oman.

After the juror’s children were exposed to COVID-19, she was unable to come from Grand Rapids. But with the help of technology, he was able to jury the show from home.

“It was an exciting show to jury. There was a huge variety of work. Lots of things that surprised me, a lot of work that used materials in really interesting ways,” said Megan Klco-Kellner, Northern Exposure XXVII Juror.

This show features artwork in many mediums on display in the Powers Gallery.

“There were a number of photographs in the exhibition that I think just have really unusual and simple composition,” said Klco-Kellner. “There was a wall hanging that I’ve been thinking about and admiring in my mind for a while that just had a really interesting combination of proportions.”

The artist of the piece which won first place has been working on it for four years.

“There’s that wonderful white pantsuit that was great to see in photograph but when you are able to get a closer look at it, it just keeps giving and giving,” said Klco-Kellner.

The Bonifas wants to thank all sponsors for their continued support because without them, this show would not be possible.

“It’s really difficult for us to fulfill certain things so to know we have faithful sponsors is very valuable to us,” said Oman.

This year’s show sponsors include Escanaba Veterinary Clinic, Tackman Capital Management, Thrivent Financial - Brian Pahnke Escanaba Branch. Several other U.P. businesses sponsored individual awards.

Placement awards, sponsored by Bonifas Art Center, Crawford Funeral Home and East Ludington Gallery:

1st place: Deborah Abramson, “The White Pantsuit Project”

2nd place: Tracy Anderson, “Safe Haven”

3rd place: Carol Irving, “Banish Misfortune #2”

