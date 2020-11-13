Advertisement

Bay College West donates $500 to Salvation Army through ‘Kindness Campagin’

Through its ‘Kindness Campaign’ the college asked community members on Facebook to perform and share an act of kindness.
Bay College West sign
Bay College West sign(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTIAN, Mich. (WLUC) -Bay College West in Iron Mountain is promoting random acts of kindness in the community. Through its ‘Kindness Campaign’ the college asked community members on Facebook to perform and share an act of kindness. The goal was to encourage gratitude within the community through simple acts such as buying a coffee for a stranger or offering someone a ride.

For each share and comment in the following week, Bay College West Campus paid it forward by donating five dollars to the local salvation army.

“'Kindness is what threads us all together; What better reminder of the great people that live here in the U.P. So, we put it out there and had great response,” said Beth Mulligan, the student services facilitator for the college.

Through this effort the collage donated $500.00 to the local Salvation Army of Dickinson County, Bread of Life Assistance Center.

The Salvation Army is always accepting donations, especially during the holiday season. If you are interested in helping out they are currently holding several events, such as the Red Kettle Campaign and TV6 Canathon. More information can be found on their Facebook page or by calling 906-779-5717.

