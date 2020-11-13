Alaska-Anchorage cancels winter sports seasons

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - The University of Alaska Anchorage notified the Western Collegiate Hockey Association on Friday that it will opt out of the 2020-21 men’s ice hockey season.

The decision from UAA was part of a larger announcement by the school that it would suspend competition for all of its indoor winter sports – men’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s indoor track & field and women’s gymnastics – for this season.

“We were saddened to learn this news today,” WCHA Men’s League Commissioner Bill Robertson said. "The University of Alaska Anchorage has been a long-standing and solid member of the WCHA since 1993. We know this was a carefully thought-out decision that affects the entire university.

“Our thoughts go out to Chancellor Dr. Cathy Sandeen, Director of Athletics Greg Myford, Head Coach Matt Curley, the UAA coaching and support staffs, the Seawolf student-athletes and their great fans. Alaska Anchorage has had a storied program that has sent a number players into the professional ranks as well as careers off the ice.”

Under the terms of the WCHA Return to Competition plan unanimously approved by the league’s Board of Directors on Nov. 10, WCHA member institutions have until Tuesday, Nov. 17 to notify the league if they intend to opt out of the WCHA for 2020-21.

With this decision, the WCHA will be a nine-time league this season.

Northern Michigan University would have hosted the Seawolves January 15 and 16. Michigan Tech would have visited Anchorage February 12 and 13. Lake Superior State was scheduled to fly to Anchorage for games January 8 and 9.

The Alaska Nanooks still plan on playing this season.

