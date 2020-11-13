Advertisement

Alaska-Anchorage cancels winter sports seasons

NMU would have hosted UAA, MTU would have visited Seawolves
(KTVF)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - The University of Alaska Anchorage notified the Western Collegiate Hockey Association on Friday that it will opt out of the 2020-21 men’s ice hockey season.

The decision from UAA was part of a larger announcement by the school that it would suspend competition for all of its indoor winter sports – men’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s indoor track & field and women’s gymnastics – for this season.

“We were saddened to learn this news today,” WCHA Men’s League Commissioner Bill Robertson said. "The University of Alaska Anchorage has been a long-standing and solid member of the WCHA since 1993. We know this was a carefully thought-out decision that affects the entire university.

“Our thoughts go out to Chancellor Dr. Cathy Sandeen, Director of Athletics Greg Myford, Head Coach Matt Curley, the UAA coaching and support staffs, the Seawolf student-athletes and their great fans. Alaska Anchorage has had a storied program that has sent a number players into the professional ranks as well as careers off the ice.”

Under the terms of the WCHA Return to Competition plan unanimously approved by the league’s Board of Directors on Nov. 10, WCHA member institutions have until Tuesday, Nov. 17 to notify the league if they intend to opt out of the WCHA for 2020-21.

With this decision, the WCHA will be a nine-time league this season.

Northern Michigan University would have hosted the Seawolves January 15 and 16. Michigan Tech would have visited Anchorage February 12 and 13. Lake Superior State was scheduled to fly to Anchorage for games January 8 and 9.

The Alaska Nanooks still plan on playing this season.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan, state record single-day records for new COVID-19 cases
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on coronavirus in Michigan. FILE PHOTO.
No details provided ahead of Thursday afternoon press conference with the governor
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Governor Whitmer speaking during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Governor Whitmer advises Michigan residents to keep Thanksgiving celebrations to single household gatherings
LIST: Upper Michigan schools conducting remote learning

Latest News

(NMU Graphic)
NMU Men’s basketball inks five on national signing day
WCHA to highlights 70 years of excellence this season
Paul Hornung dies at age 84
Packers great Paul Hornung dies
Green Bay Packers halfback Paul Hornung (5) plunges over the line for touchdown against the San...
Green Bay Packers legend Paul Hornung dies at 84