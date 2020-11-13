Advertisement

AG Nessel reports a claim of Marquette voter fraud found to be false

The Marquette Police Department investigated a claim that one man submitted roughly 300 voter ballots that had been sent to his rental properties for past tenants.
Voting and elections in Upper Michigan.
Voting and elections in Upper Michigan.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s Attorney General is working to investigate voting fraud complaints and claims throughout Michigan.

AG Dana Nessel says that one report of widespread voter fraud in the Upper Peninsula was discovered to be false after an investigation.

The Attorney General’s office was made aware of the report by the Marquette Police Department, which investigated one man’s claim that he completed and submitted roughly 300 voter ballots that had been sent to his rental properties for past tenants.

That man then posted on Facebook that he voted for those people.

He was contacted by police and denied doing what he said and admitted that the post was only to stir people up.

Election officials were contacted and no fraud was substantiated.

Charges are not being sought at this time, the AG’s office said.

The Marquette Police Department says this was an isolated incident, and there are no other active investigations into voter fraud in the city.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan, state record single-day records for new COVID-19 cases
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on coronavirus in Michigan. FILE PHOTO.
No details provided ahead of Thursday afternoon press conference with the governor
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Governor Whitmer speaking during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Governor Whitmer advises Michigan residents to keep Thanksgiving celebrations to single household gatherings
Coronavirus in the workplace.
As COVID-19 cases rise, state emphasizes worker protections in offices, remote work policies

Latest News

The message from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill
Michigan Elections
Michigan Legislature Oversight Committees to meet Saturday about elections
Gary Peters in a past interview.
Peters says James’ refusal to concede election ‘pathetic’
John James.
John James: ‘Every vote must count, and elections must be fair and honest’