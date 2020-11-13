AG Nessel reports a claim of Marquette voter fraud found to be false

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s Attorney General is working to investigate voting fraud complaints and claims throughout Michigan.

AG Dana Nessel says that one report of widespread voter fraud in the Upper Peninsula was discovered to be false after an investigation.

The Attorney General’s office was made aware of the report by the Marquette Police Department, which investigated one man’s claim that he completed and submitted roughly 300 voter ballots that had been sent to his rental properties for past tenants.

That man then posted on Facebook that he voted for those people.

He was contacted by police and denied doing what he said and admitted that the post was only to stir people up.

Election officials were contacted and no fraud was substantiated.

Charges are not being sought at this time, the AG’s office said.

The Marquette Police Department says this was an isolated incident, and there are no other active investigations into voter fraud in the city.

