When our next front brings rain/snow
The active pattern continues with our next cold front. It moves this afternoon and evening. Ahead of it clouds will increase. Snow moves in during the afternoon out west. Then, initially rain for the central and eastern half of the U.P. before it transitions to wet snow tonight. Snowfall amounts will range from about .50″ to 2.0″. We have a big weekend coming with Opening Day on Sunday. Hunters will be dealing with widespread rain starting early in the morning as an area of low pressure lifts north across the U.P. During the day there will be a transition to mainly snow on the west end.
Today: Morning sun and turning cloudy. Then, rain/snow mix late in the day
- Highs: Mid 30s west, mid-40s elsewhere
Friday: Mostly cloudy with morning light snow showers along the northwest wind belts
- Highs: Low 30s west, mid-30s in the central/east
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild
- Highs: Mainly low to mid-40s
Sunday: Widespread rain with snow on the west
- Highs: 30s west, low 40s elsewhere
Monday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers along northwest wind belts
- Highs: Upper 20s to around 30°
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool
- Highs: Around 30°
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonably cool
- Highs: 30s
