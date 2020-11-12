Advertisement

Want to attend concerts again? Ticketmaster may ask for proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

Ticketmaster has announced that for fans to attend concerts in the future they may have to...
Ticketmaster has announced that for fans to attend concerts in the future they may have to provide proof of a negative COVID test or have had the vaccine.(Source: KCAL, KCBS, CDC, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – With coronavirus vaccines making progress, the concert industry is preparing for a potential return to live events in the coming months.

Ticketmaster has announced that for fans to attend concerts in the future they may have to provide proof of a negative COVID test.

Billboard reports the plan would involve the Ticketmaster app in partnership with medical information firms.

Fans would be required to either verify through the app that they’ve been vaccinated or prove that they have tested negative for the virus within 72 hours of the event.

Anyone who fails to do so would not be allowed into the venue.

Some music fans say the idea may sound good in theory, but there are other issues to consider, including the false sense of security such requirements might provide.

The plan is still in the development phase.

Ticketmaster said fans should not worry about their personal health information being shared or permanently stored.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: State adds 6K COVID-19 cases Wednesday, UP increases by 160
UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge reopens after partial closure
LIST: Upper Michigan schools conducting remote learning
Michigan State Police
UPDATE: 13-year-old Ishpeming boy found safe

Latest News

Next steps for a Covid-19 vaccine could be challenging: storing, transporting and distributing...
States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history
FILE - The Weeknd performs on day three at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug 4, 2018. The NFL,...
The Weeknd to perform at Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show
The pancreas is deep inside the body, making cancer detection difficult.
Here’s why pancreatic cancer kills so often
Kenneth Landau, CPA, CHFP is the new CFO at Helen Newberry Joy Hospital.
Helen Newberry Joy Hospital announces appointment of new CFO
Sturgiss Banker, a 91-year-old Korean War veteran and former police officer, died from COVID-19...
‘He had a great heart’: 91-year-old Korean War veteran dies of COVID-19