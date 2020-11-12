UPDATE: Upper Michigan, state record single-day records for new COVID-19 cases

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Both the entire Upper Peninsula and the state reported single-day records for COVID-19 case increases Thursday.

Upper Michigan added 429 new cases, and statewide, there were 6,940 new cases. U.P. counties also added seven new deaths, among the state’s 45 total.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added in Upper Michigan are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger: 5 cases, 44 recoveries

Baraga: 37 cases, 1 death

Chippewa: 10 cases

Delta: 94 cases, 2 deaths, 11 recoveries

Dickinson: 76 cases, 1 death, 12 recoveries

Gogebic: 20 cases

Houghton: 55 cases

Iron: 8 cases, 5 recoveries

Keweenaw: 3 cases

Luce: 3 cases, 5 recoveries

Mackinac: 5 cases, 34 recoveries

Marquette: 87 cases, 1 death

Menominee: 15 cases, 1 death, 7 recoveries

Ontonagon: 3 cases, 1 death

Schoolcraft: 5 cases, 9 recoveries

As of Thursday, Nov. 12, at 5:10 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 8,729 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 3,999 are considered recovered and 171 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 11.3%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 81 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Nov. 12. Thirty-two patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Aspirus hospitals have 12 coronavirus patients, with eight in the ICU. Baraga County Memorial Hospital has one patient, who is not in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has nine coronavirus patients, with three in the ICU. Helen Joy Newberry Hospital has four coronavirus patients, with none in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has ten coronavirus patients, with four in the ICU. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has three patients, with none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 35 coronavirus patients, with 12 of those in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has seven coronavirus patients, with three in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 170,784 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 4.62 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 12.

As mentioned above Michigan reported 6,940 new cases Nov. 12. So, the state’s total cases are up to 236,225. Forty-five new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 7,811 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries are at 128,981. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.