Advertisement

UPAWS announces new program ‘Pets for Patriots’

Veterans are required to show their dd-214 document as proof of service. At this time UPAWS is doing visits by appointment only as the covid-19 pandemic continues.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is hoping to send some pets home with United States Service members. Pets for Patriots is a new ongoing program where veterans can get a cat or dog six months old and up and have the adoption fees waived. UPAWS says they’re happy to be able to give back to those who’ve served.

“UPAWS greatly appreciates all of our veterans and those who’ve served and so what better way to give back to them than the unconditional love of a pet, we hope that having the love of an animal will give them some joy,” said Ann Brownell from UPAWS.

Veterans are required to show their dd-214 document as proof of service. At this time UPAWS is doing visits by appointment only as the covid-19 pandemic continues.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
UPDATE: 13-year-old Ishpeming boy found safe
Edmund Fitzgerald (MGN Photo)
Remembering the Edmund Fitzgerald 45 years later
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
LIST: Upper Michigan schools conducting remote learning
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Michigan hits new high in daily coronavirus cases added Tuesday with more than 6,400 new cases

Latest News

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association answers UP spaceport questions
Second Korean War memorial in Gladstone.
New memorial to honor Second Korean War veterans
While the 200 Good Men Campaign is geared towards engaging men to show solidarity through...
Women’s Center in Marquette in need of food donations
American flag
Veterans Day celebrated across America