UPAWS announces new program ‘Pets for Patriots’

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is hoping to send some pets home with United States Service members. Pets for Patriots is a new ongoing program where veterans can get a cat or dog six months old and up and have the adoption fees waived. UPAWS says they’re happy to be able to give back to those who’ve served.

“UPAWS greatly appreciates all of our veterans and those who’ve served and so what better way to give back to them than the unconditional love of a pet, we hope that having the love of an animal will give them some joy,” said Ann Brownell from UPAWS.

Veterans are required to show their dd-214 document as proof of service. At this time UPAWS is doing visits by appointment only as the covid-19 pandemic continues.

