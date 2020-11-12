Thrivent Financial shops Toys for Tots

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Thrivent Financial in Escanaba shopped Toys for Tots Wednesday night. Nearly $2,500 was raised to buy toys for children in Delta County and Meijer of Escanaba made a donation as well. This is the second year Thrivent Financial has raised money and bought toys for Toys for Tots.

If you are a family in need of toys this Christmas, Toys for Tots asks you go to either Salvation Army or St. Vincent de Paul to apply for the annual donation. Toys for Tots will then donate the needed toys to the organization to be distributed.

“We are trying to make it so we don’t have to bring folks in to get their toys. Make it a little safer for us and safer for the community as well,” said John Jamison, Delta County Coordinator at Toys for Tots.

Last year, Toys for Tots donated 12,000 toys to nearly 2,800 children in Delta County.

