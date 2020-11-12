Take a walk with U.P. Wild Church this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A lot of people have been cooped up inside for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with a cold winter approaching, it looks like that duration may last longer than many want to. So if you’re looking for a break and some fresh air, U.P. Wild Church might have the solution for you.

U.P. Wild Church is an outdoor enthusiast group based in Marquette that schedules hikes, walks, and other activity sessions throughout the year. These events can be in person or virtual, and usually center not only on the physical walk itself, but also include a meditation or a moment for prayer at the end of each walk. The ending meditation/prayer is seen by the group as a way to bring people together and instill a sense of peace in a world that’s taken most people by the shoulders and shaken them for the past seven months.

The group has a number of events coming up, with the closest one being a hike at Morgan Falls this Saturday. The hike will start at 11:30 a.m. and is expected to last about an hour, with a meditation session tying it off at the end. Those interested should pre-register with U.P. Wild Church through their Facebook page.

There will be a number of other events coming up for the group as well, including a virtual walk and, exactly a month from now, an in-person walk through Marquette’s Park Cemetery.

Lanni Lantto, the Mission Developer for U.P. Wild Church, says that the group is a great way for people to get outdoors and, “... get a break from their screens for a while.”

You can find a link to U.P. Wild Church’s Facebook here, and a link to their website here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.