Shannon’s Home Cooking to offer free community Thanksgiving meal

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - One Gwinn restaurant is hosting a community Thanksgiving dinner.

Shannon’s Home Cooking is teaming up with sister stores Dis N Dat resale and ModelTots to put on the free meal. Anyone is welcome to stop in for some food at 1:00 p.m. or later on November 26. Paid pre-order meals and pies are also available.

Manager Janee Rozich says Shannon’s wanted to offer something special to community members for the holiday.

“We just really love to give back,” Rozich said. “It’s all about helping your friends and neighbors in need. We’re all about our family and our children and our country, so anything that we can do to help anyone is just more important than anything.”

Shannon’s Home Cooking is also hosting an Angel Tree and a canned goods drive for Christmas. Details about those events and the Thanksgiving meal are available here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.