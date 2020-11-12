Oscar G Johnson VA Medical Center increases hiring to care for veterans amid COVID-19 pandemic

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center (VAMC) announced it has hired 163 employees to care for veterans and non-veterans in the Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin area during the COVID-19 pandemic since March 29.

Oscar G. Johnson VAMC has hired a number of positions during the pandemic, to include registered nurses, nursing assistants and a pharmacist, and currently has opportunities in a variety of areas including police officers, LPNs and providers.

“As we recognize Veterans Day during these unprecedented times, Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center is proud to hire qualified personnel to care for our nation’s veterans and support our community in response to COVID-19,” said Oscar G. Johnson Medical Center Director Jim Rice. “VA has the most noble of missions to provide high-quality health care to America’s veterans.”

To streamline the hiring process, VA significantly reduced the amount of time it typically takes to hire and onboard new employees by implementing expedited credentialing practices to onboard highly qualified, licensed medical staff in a timely manner, lifting the bi-weekly pay cap for General Schedule (GS) employees and broadening authority for awards and incentive approvals.

VA employees are actively involved in strategic efforts and hands-on assignments to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

VA has ranked among the top employers on Forbes 2020 Best Places to Work Survey in 17 states, and is featured on the Forbes 2020 Best Employer for New Graduates list. Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center is one of 1,200 VA healthcare locations across the country with more than 350,000 employees who hold more than 300 clinical and non-clinical occupations, roughly one-third of whom are veterans.

Visit www.vacareers.va.gov for more information about obtaining a meaningful career serving veterans and to view current openings.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.