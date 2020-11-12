No details provided ahead of Thursday afternoon press conference with the governor

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus Thursday afternoon.

No details have been provided on what the governor and Dr. Khaldun will cover specifically.

The governor’s press conference is set to begin at 3:15 p.m. eastern Thursday, Nov. 12.

TV6 will air the press conference on TV6 & FOX UP and on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook page.

