Advertisement

No details provided ahead of Thursday afternoon press conference with the governor

The governor’s press conference is set to begin at 3:15 p.m. eastern.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on coronavirus in Michigan. FILE PHOTO.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on coronavirus in Michigan. FILE PHOTO.(source: WJRT)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus Thursday afternoon.

No details have been provided on what the governor and Dr. Khaldun will cover specifically.

The governor’s press conference is set to begin at 3:15 p.m. eastern Thursday, Nov. 12.

TV6 will air the press conference on TV6 & FOX UP and on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: State adds 6K COVID-19 cases Wednesday, UP increases by 160
UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge reopens after partial closure
LIST: Upper Michigan schools conducting remote learning
Michigan State Police
UPDATE: 13-year-old Ishpeming boy found safe

Latest News

FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Feds announce COVID-19 vaccine agreement with drug stores
Next steps for a Covid-19 vaccine could be challenging: storing, transporting and distributing...
States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history
The sign at the OGJVAMC.
Oscar G Johnson VA Medical Center increases hiring to care for veterans amid COVID-19 pandemic
Sturgiss Banker, a 91-year-old Korean War veteran and former police officer, died from COVID-19...
‘He had a great heart’: 91-year-old Korean War veteran dies of COVID-19