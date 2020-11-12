MSP, DNR reminds drivers to be mindful of wildlife on the road

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Michigan State Police and Michigan Department of Natural Resources are teaming up to remind people to be mindful of wildlife on the road during these winter months.

October, November and December are the top three months for vehicle crashes.

“We’re right in the heart of it right now. So we want people to be aware,” said Michigan State Police Trooper Geno Basanese.

Trooper Basanese says people should also be aware of wildlife while driving.

“There is a lot of eagles that are getting hit,” he explained.

According to Anna Viau, a Conservation Officer with the Michigan DNR bald eagles are making comeback, so people need to be watch out for them, especially near road kill.

“When eagles are feeding on roadkill on the side of the road, they will also eat until they are full,” she said.

She says it takes longer for the bird to take off, creating a bigger possibility to hit the bald eagle. According to Viau many of these accidents have happened on main roads, with lots of traffic.

“Vehicle eagle accidents have been all over, we see them a lot,” she said.

If you do hit an eagle, You must call 911.

“They are federally protected. So, if you do hit one, you are not allowed to take it. Please make the phone call so we can get the correct people there,” said Trooper Basanese,

The DNR then rehabilitates the bird, if they are alive.

