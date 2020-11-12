Advertisement

Marquette County Salvation Army kicks off bell ringing season

Bell ringers will wear masks and gloves. A virtual kettle is also available online.
Captain Doug Winters giving a speech to kick off the 2020 Red Kettle Campaign.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The sound of bells means the holidays are quickly approaching.

The Marquette County Salvation Army kicked off the 2020 Red Kettle Campaign Wednesday evening. Captain Doug Winters says while the pandemic isn’t stopping the annual fundraiser, things will look a bit different this time around.

“All our bell ringers are wearing masks and gloves,” Captain Winters said. “We have sanitizer for the kettles, to wipe those down periodically. All of our bell ringers are required to watch a safety training video as well about social distancing, just to make sure we’ve created a safe environment for giving.”

The campaign is also going virtual, allowing the community to safely make a donation online.

The fundraising goal this year is $92,000. Captain Winters says all of that money goes right back into Marquette County.

“It goes to support not only our Christmas efforts, but to support our efforts year-round to help families that are struggling,” explained Captain Winters. “We’re here to help families just take that next step forward.”

Captain Winters encourages community members to get involved and ring a bell themselves this holiday season.

“We’re very short of bell ringers,” he said. “If people would like to have a job between now and Christmas Eve, just stop in at either of our locations and get an employment application. If people would like to volunteer, we’d love families to do that, get out together, and start a tradition of bell ringing with your family.”

Anyone who works a two-hour shift will be eligible to win a gift certificate to Jandron’s Fine Jewelry in Marquette.

The Red Kettle Campaign ends on December 24.

