LMAS, Chippewa health departments ask community to avoid gatherings to stop the spread of COVID-19

EASTERN UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chippewa County Health Department and LMAS District Health Department are asking for help in stopping the community spread of COVID-19.

In a joint press release on Thursday, Nov. 12, the health departments asked their community members to limit all gatherings, including those for hunting season, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve, but also those for small game nights and similar get-togethers.

“We do understand the importance of these events and the coming together for tradition and enjoying time with loved ones, but we need you to get creative and find other ways to hold on to these traditions without risking spreading or getting COVID-19,” the health departments said.

For LMAS, there has been a 30% increase in total cases in just the last 12 days. Fifty percent of the cases are considered recovered, which means the person is still alive 30 days after onset of symptoms or referral date. For Chippewa County Health Department, there has been a 100% increase over the same time period. Total recovered for Chippewa is 98, which represents only 24% of their total.

Read the entire statement from both health departments below.

As the Upper Peninsula is moving into hunting and holiday season in the final weeks of 2020, unfortunately COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increased rapidly in just a few short weeks. Until a vaccine is available, we need your help more than ever to protect lives, help schools remain open, and keep our hospitals and public health able to care for all in our area – whether they have COVID or other medical or prevention service needs.

All of us at Chippewa County Health Department and LMAS District Health Department fully understand the traditions of hunting camps and holiday gatherings with friends and families. We also know that gathering with friends and family who do not live in the same household it is easy to feel safe in those situations and forget the things that need to be done to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Unfortunately, through recent case investigation, those comfortable gatherings with a few friends or family from more than one household have ended with multiple cases of COVID, and some who are now very ill and in hospitals.

This may be the most difficult thing we have asked you to do, but we need you to limit your gatherings – whether it’s deer camp or Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Eve or a game night – to just those in your immediate household. We do understand the importance of these events and the coming together for tradition and enjoying time with loved ones, but we need you to get creative and find other ways to hold on to these traditions without risking spreading or getting COVID-19. For holiday celebrations, use virtual tools such as Zoom or FaceTime. Porch deliver holiday meals to relatives not in your household. Return to the tradition of sending hand written holiday cards and letters.

The bottom line is, we need your help. We need you to stay home when you don’t feel well. We need you to be diligent in doing each of these small things every time you leave your homes. Only with your help and commitment will we start to bring these numbers down.

Wear a clean cloth face mask which covers your mouth and nose

Maintain at least six feet of distance between yourself and people not in your immediate household

Avoid gatherings with people not in your immediate household.

Will you help us? #DoSmallThings. #TakeCareOfEachOther. For more COVID information, please visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus, LMASDHD.org, and ChippewaHD.com.

