Helen Newberry Joy Hospital announces appointment of new CFO

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Helen Newberry Joy Hospital has announced the appointment of Kenneth Landau, CPA, CHFP as the hospital’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“We are excited to have Kenneth join the Helen Newberry Joy Hospital team,” said Hunter Nostrant, CEO of HNJH. “In this time of rapid change in healthcare, his previous experience in rural healthcare and financial leadership will be a great benefit in supporting the long-term needs and goals of our organization.”

Landau brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience with 15 of those in the healthcare industry, most recently as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer for Curry Health Network.

The network is comprised of a hospital and several medical clinics located on the southern Oregon coast.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Sonoma State University in California.

About HNJH: Helen Newberry Joy Hospital has served Luce County and the surrounding area since 1965, the mission of Helen Newberry Joy Hospital & Healthcare Center is “Keeping the Patient at the Center of Everything We Do - Every Patient - Every Time.” As one of the most technologically advanced, up-to-date diagnostic centers in the Eastern Upper Peninsula, we are able to provide a wide range of services. By placing a high value on compassion, customer service, quality, respect, teamwork, and trust, our skillful physicians and professional medical staff are dedicated to growing a healthier community.

