Hannahville School switching to online learning for the rest of the 2020 school year
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning Friday, November 13, the Hannahville School Board has made the decision to switch to virtual learning. The school will continue virtual learning through January 6, 2021.
