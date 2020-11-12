Advertisement

Hannahville School switching to online learning for the rest of the 2020 school year

The school will continue virtual learning through January 6, 2021.
By Alex Clark
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning Friday, November 13, the Hannahville School Board has made the decision to switch to virtual learning. The school will continue virtual learning through January 6, 2021.

