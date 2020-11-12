Gwinn Area Community Schools moving to online learning until Nov. 30

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning Friday, Gwinn Area Community Schools is moving to online learning until the end of the month.

In an update on the school’s Facebook page, administrators said teachers are preparing students for remote learning until Monday, Nov. 30.

Classes will still take place through Seesaw and Google Classroom, the post said.

“We are taking this proactive measure to provide two full weeks of distancing between all students and staff and help prevent any spread of COVID amongst our school and community families,” the school said in a post. “Though we have had only a few cases brought into school we do now have others out waiting on test results and more students in quarantine due to being identified as a close contact.”

The school system asked parents and students to keep socially distanced from others and continue to wear face masks when outside the home.

For more information, please contact Sandra L. Petrovich, Superintendent, at 906-346-9284 or Sandra.petrovich@gwinnschools.org.

