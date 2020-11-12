Governor Whitmer advises Michigan residents to keep Thanksgiving celebrations to single household gatherings

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer recommends Michigan residents alter their usual holiday plans this year in response to rising COVID-19 cases.

Thursday afternoon, Whitmer advised Michiganders to limit Thanksgiving celebrations to single household gatherings.

“The more people we have in our homes talking, eating, drinking, hugging, yelling at the Lions, the higher the risk of catching or spreading the virus and the higher the risk there is that the people we love will die,” she said.

Whitmer says as the holidays approach and more people stay inside, coronavirus cases will continue to rise. She says hospitalizations have risen five-fold over the last five weeks, and those numbers are expected to keep going up.

“The number of COVID patients in hospitals across our state now stands at 60% of the April peak,” said Whitmer. “The patient count is expected to double in just two weeks to be an all-time high.”

The Governor said if those numbers continue to increase at the current rate, health care workers could once again face a PPE shortage.

According to Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the department of health and human services is working to increase testing capacity throughout the state. However, she added some people are being tested too soon after exposure to know if they’re actually positive for the virus.

“A test only tells you about your virus level on the day that you had your sample taken,” Dr. Khaldun said. “No test is perfect. It can take up to 14 days after being exposed to the virus to come down with symptoms or for a test to be positive.”

Both Governor Whitmer and Dr. Khaldun encourage Michigan residents to download the MI COVID Alert app in order to know when they’ve been in contact with someone who may be positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.