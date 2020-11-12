Advertisement

Georgia Secretary of State in quarantine amid presidential vote recount

By KATE BRUMBACK
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — After his wife tested positive for the coronavirus, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger plans to get tested and to quarantine just as the state is preparing for a hand tally of the presidential race, his office said.

Tricia Raffensperger tested positive Thursday, Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs told The Associated Press. Brad Raffensperger was en route to get tested and plans to self-quarantine as a precaution even if his test is negative, Fuchs said.

If the secretary of state tests positive, Fuchs said she and other members of his staff who have been in close contact with the secretary will get tested and quarantine.

Raffensperger on Wednesday announced that he had chosen the presidential race for a mandatory audit of election results. Because the margin in that race is so tight, the audit is resulting in a full hand tally of the votes, he said.

County election officials must begin the hand tally by 9 a.m. Friday and complete it by Wednesday night.

