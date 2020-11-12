Firearm deer hunting season begins in three days

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - At Indian Outdoor Sports in L’Anse, customers are already getting some equipment and bait to prepare for firearm deer hunting season.

Manager Ashley Engelhardt says the COVID-19 Pandemic is not stopping hunters from doing what they love to do.

“We’ve been getting hunters coming in from Illinois, downstate, and a lot from Wisconsin,” Engelhardt said. "So, it seems like they are still getting out there and able to do the hunting that they have done in previous years.”

But, Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist Brian Roell says a change is coming this year at deer check stations.

“We have very limited deer check hours this year,” Roell explained. "We will only be checking deer at the Marquette office for the first four days of the season from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.”

Other deer checks will have to be done by appointment after that.

Roell also advises hunters to be aware of Chronic Wasting Disease, a neurological disease in deer that can result in loss of bodily functions and even death. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not linked the spread of CWD from a deer to a human, Roell says hunters should not take a risk.

“They don’t recommend that you eat an infected deer,” he said. "That’s why we are still offering testing.”

Roell says the warm weather the past couple of weeks kept deer mostly in hiding, but he says that could prove beneficial on Opening Day.

“The deer is going to be out in the full rut, which is the breeding season” he stated. "The bucks are out moving and looking for does. So, they are going to be a little bit more vulnerable because of that movement.”

Roell and Engelhardt say the safety of deer hunters is the main priority. Firearm deer hunting season begins this Sunday, November 15th and ends on November 30th.

