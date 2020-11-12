Calumet Electronics expanding manufacturing campus

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Calumet Electronics Corporation is expanding its manufacturing operation to meet market demand with an addition to its existing manufacturing facility and the purchase of a neighboring historic building.

Ground was broken for the 35,000 square foot building addition in early October. The first of many construction phases is expected to be complete in the fall of 2021.

The purchase of the historic Calumet and Hecla Bathhouse, which had served as business offices for a local company, was completed in early November. The Bathhouse will expand Calumet Electronics' corporate office space and serve as its headquarters.

Calumet Electronics celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019. Steve Vairo, President and CEO of Calumet Electronics, is proud that the company chose to expand locally and demonstrate its ongoing commitment to Calumet and the great people in our area.

“This company was founded with the idea that it could provide family-sustaining jobs after the local mines closed,” Vairo said. “Fifty years later we are still growing and providing more and better opportunities for individuals to stay or come back to our community. I am proud of the great people who work at Calumet Electronics and the positive economic impact the company has on our local economy. The expansion allows us to do even more.”

According to Todd Brassard, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, the need for more space comes as the market looks to source more printed circuit boards domestically amid growing concerns with the security of global supply chains.

Brassard says, “Calumet is one of just a few American printed circuit board makers who manufacture entirely in the United States. We do it all here in Calumet. We have the industry’s most competitive technologies, engineering bench strength and manufacturing expertise to support key sectors of the electronics market including medical, defense and aerospace along with the critical infrastructure needs of electric utilities and national security applications. We are ideally positioned for more growth.”

Calumet Electronics thanked Tim Gasperich and Calumet Township for all the work they did to support the project and for approving the addition. The company also recognized Andrew Kemper of Moyle Construction and Richard Fisher of Fisher & Associates, LLC for their excellence in building design, engineering and a rapid project start-up.

More about Calumet Electronics: To learn more about Calumet Electronics, career seekers and community members are encouraged to visit www.calumetelectronics.com. Calumet currently employs over 300 people and manufactures high quality printed circuit boards for advanced power grid and communications, aerospace, defense, medical devices and industrial controls.

