Advertisement

A Brief Warm Up Expected Thursday Across the Central and Eastern U.P. in Advance of the Next Front

Plan on Colder Temperatures Friday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thursday: Sunshine, then clouding up west to east, a chance of some light snow and rain west in the afternoon

Highs: mid 30s to 40 west third, 40s central and 40s to 50 east

Rain will change to snow overnight central and east with minor accumulation, but a chance of slippery spots by Friday morning

Friday: Colder, some snow showers and flurries Copper Country and northeast in the morning, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: mainly 30s

Saturday: Sunshine, then increasing clouds as well as southerly winds, good chance of rain at night

Highs: 40s

Sunday: Rain early, turning windy and colder initially over western sections; snow is likely over the west, especially at night

Highs: 40s to near 50 east with falling temperatures, particularly over the west

Snow off Lake Superior will continue in the northwest to west wind snow belts into Monday morning.  Look for seasonably cold temperatures through mid-week.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
UPDATE: 13-year-old Ishpeming boy found safe
Edmund Fitzgerald (MGN Photo)
Remembering the Edmund Fitzgerald 45 years later
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
LIST: Upper Michigan schools conducting remote learning
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Michigan hits new high in daily coronavirus cases added Tuesday with more than 6,400 new cases

Latest News

COOLER
A drier day with another front soon
Karl Bohnak's forecast: 11/10/2020
More Typical November Weather on the Way
rainy day
Rainy conditions then wintry mix for some
Karl Bohnak's Weather Forecast
Sharply Colder, Rainy and Even Snowy