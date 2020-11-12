A Brief Warm Up Expected Thursday Across the Central and Eastern U.P. in Advance of the Next Front
Plan on Colder Temperatures Friday
Thursday: Sunshine, then clouding up west to east, a chance of some light snow and rain west in the afternoon
Highs: mid 30s to 40 west third, 40s central and 40s to 50 east
Rain will change to snow overnight central and east with minor accumulation, but a chance of slippery spots by Friday morning
Friday: Colder, some snow showers and flurries Copper Country and northeast in the morning, cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: mainly 30s
Saturday: Sunshine, then increasing clouds as well as southerly winds, good chance of rain at night
Highs: 40s
Sunday: Rain early, turning windy and colder initially over western sections; snow is likely over the west, especially at night
Highs: 40s to near 50 east with falling temperatures, particularly over the west
Snow off Lake Superior will continue in the northwest to west wind snow belts into Monday morning. Look for seasonably cold temperatures through mid-week.
