Zero Degrees Art Gallery celebrates 10th Anniversary

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Zero Degrees Art Gallery is celebrating ten years of bringing local artists together this year.

Zero Degrees was started in 2010 as a small effort by its founders to promote arts and culture in the city of Marquette. Since then, it has expanded into a co-op that includes more than forty local artists, both emerging and established. Artists who pass the Gallery Jury can display and sell their pieces in the gallery, and work at least eight hours a month manning the front desk.

Marc Himes is one such artist. A retired physician and life-long woodworker, Himes says that he’s found the gallery, “... lets people experience the joy that art brings.”

Another artist is Joe Graci, the featured Zero Degrees artist of the month. Graci is a nationally-recognized Marquette sculptor, and even owns his own gallery, though he says its an honor to be included in Zero Degrees.

“It’s been good. It’s nice to engage with the local art community, both with our gallery and with Zero Degrees," says Graci.

You can find a link to Zero Degrees' website here, and a link to Joe Graci’s studio website here.

