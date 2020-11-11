Advertisement

Women’s Center in Marquette in need of food donations

Staple items, such as macaroni and cheese and cereal, are needed
By Matt Price
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Women’s Center in Marquette is accepting any donations for its food pantry to prepare for an uptick in need during the holiday season.

The organization pushes for equal treatment and respect for women. Generally, they accept food items from community members, which they then donate to their clients.

However, since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, donations have been slow and the pantry has gotten to be a little low on stock.

Executive Director Beth Casady says any food items would be helpful.

“We really need cereals," she said. "We need basic items like soups, macaroni and cheese, things like that. Spaghetti sauce is also something the people depend on.”

The Women’s Center also has a new outreach office that clients can go to for services. It is located at the historic Gossard building at 308 Cleveland Street, Suite 113 in Ishpeming.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
UPDATE: 13-year-old Ishpeming boy found safe
Edmund Fitzgerald (MGN Photo)
Remembering the Edmund Fitzgerald 45 years later
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
LIST: Upper Michigan schools conducting remote learning
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Michigan hits new high in daily coronavirus cases added Tuesday with more than 6,400 new cases

Latest News

UPAWS announces new program ‘Pets for Patriots’
EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association answers UP spaceport questions
Second Korean War memorial in Gladstone.
New memorial to honor Second Korean War veterans
American flag
Veterans Day celebrated across America