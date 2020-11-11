Women’s Center in Marquette in need of food donations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Women’s Center in Marquette is accepting any donations for its food pantry to prepare for an uptick in need during the holiday season.

The organization pushes for equal treatment and respect for women. Generally, they accept food items from community members, which they then donate to their clients.

However, since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, donations have been slow and the pantry has gotten to be a little low on stock.

Executive Director Beth Casady says any food items would be helpful.

“We really need cereals," she said. "We need basic items like soups, macaroni and cheese, things like that. Spaghetti sauce is also something the people depend on.”

The Women’s Center also has a new outreach office that clients can go to for services. It is located at the historic Gossard building at 308 Cleveland Street, Suite 113 in Ishpeming.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.