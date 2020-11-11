Wakefield man arrested following home invasion, car break-ins

BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - A 29-year-old Wakefield man has been arrested following a home invasion and car break-ins in Bessemer Friday.

According to the Michigan State Police Wakefield Post, troopers were called about a home invasion on Nov. 6, where both the home and a vehicle were broken into. Two purses and about $245 was stolen, MSP says.

Around that same time, the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office received four car breaking and entering complaints in Bessemer. MSP and the sheriff’s office worked together to develop a suspect profile.

That suspect, the Wakefield man, was arrested on a bond violation for using narcotics while out on bond and for other home invasions. After the suspect gave written and verbal consent, the suspect’s cell phone was also searched.

Google Maps data on the suspect’s cell phone showed the his movements on Nov. 6 matched all locations where the cars and home were broken into.

A report was forwarded to the Gogebic County Prosecutor’s Office and the suspect was charged with:

Home Invasion 1st Degree

Larceny of Personal Property from a Vehicle

A Bond Violation

A search warrant was obtained for the phone for further examination. The suspect’s name is not being released until his arraignment.

TV6 will update this story as more information is made available.

