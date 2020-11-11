Veterans Day celebrated across America

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Veterans Day, you would normally have events praising all of the military members who served our country. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, though, all of that had to be put on hold for this year.

Michael Rutledge, a 22-year Army vet who currently serves as Northern Michigan University’s Student Veteran Services Coordinator, says this is not the only challenge that veterans specifically have faced after returning to civilian life.

“With the aging veteran population and them not being able to get the healthcare,” Rutledge said, "whether its V.A. healthcare or not, it’s very difficult for that population.”

Sometimes, when veterans return to civilian life, they do not experience regular face-to-face interaction they are used to. It has been especially difficult for them this year due to the coronavirus guidelines.

“That’s a process,” Rutledge explained, "and it doesn’t happen overnight. It can usually take a couple of years, particularly if a veteran is suffering from some kind of disability, PTSD, or something of that nature.”

The veterans' courage, sacrifice and service, though, does not go unnoticed. Rutledge says he is grateful for all of those who say “thank you".

“I look at my service as something that I did out of a debt to the nation,” he stated. And when people are thanking me for that, it’s very humbling. I absolutely appreciate it.”

Rutledge says there are still ways people can take advantage of recognizing the vets while making sure they are not alone.

“The digital devices that we all have are a great way to reach out to veterans,” he mentioned, "especially a phone call. If you have the ability to visit somebody, you should take advantage of it if they are social distancing.”

Despite the challenges all of us have faced these past several months due to the pandemic, Rutledge says that should not stop us from doing one of the most important acts of kindness this Veterans Day -- saying “thank you” to our veterans for their service.

