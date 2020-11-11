Upper Peninsula Audiology in Houghton gave free coffee and donuts to veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - One U.P. business made Veteran’s Day a little more special.

Upper Peninsula Audiology in Houghton handed out free coffee, donuts, mugs, hand sanitizer, and mask bands to veterans today.

Audiologist, Dr. Katie Stilwell, says U.P. Audiology has a lot of veteran patients and they wanted to say, “thank you” for everything they do.

“They just play a big role in our lives and not only personally, but also the veterans we see here at our office just brings us so much joy to be able to help those who have given so much,” she said.

If you know any veterans, be sure to thank them.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.