Upper Peninsula Audiology in Houghton gave free coffee and donuts to veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day

U.P. Audiology has a lot of veteran patients and they wanted to say, “thank you” for everything they do.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - One U.P. business made Veteran’s Day a little more special.

Upper Peninsula Audiology in Houghton handed out free coffee, donuts, mugs, hand sanitizer, and mask bands to veterans today.

Audiologist, Dr. Katie Stilwell, says U.P. Audiology has a lot of veteran patients and they wanted to say, “thank you” for everything they do.

“They just play a big role in our lives and not only personally, but also the veterans we see here at our office just brings us so much joy to be able to help those who have given so much,” she said.

If you know any veterans, be sure to thank them.

