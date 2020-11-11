U.P. Honor Flight looks ahead to three trips in 2021

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Due to COVID-19, the U.P. Honor Flight had to cancel both of its trips to Washington D.C. this year. However, organizers are planning for the Honor Flight’s return next year.

The flight, which carries veterans from Escanaba to see memorials of the wars in which they served, is scheduled to make three trips. Those flights will take place May 5, May 26, and sometime in September.

More than 400 people are on the waiting list for the 2021 flights. Honor Flight president Scott Knauf says it is important that every veteran on that list is able to make the trip to D.C.

“We are losing these veterans,” said Knauf. “They are getting to a point where they’re not able to go or they’re passing away. We have contracts in place with the airline and the bus companies, and we are hoping to fly.”

The total cost to fund the 2021 trips is $306,000. To information on how to donate to the Honor Flight, visit upperpeninsulahonorflight.org.

