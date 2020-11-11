Advertisement

Successful Ishpeming coach retires

PJ Pruett
PJ Pruett
PJ Pruett
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - P.J. Pruett has retired as Ishpeming cross country and track and field coach after eight years.

He led the Boys' Cross Country team to six U.P. Division Two titles in seven seasons, and the other was a runner-up.

The Ishpeming Girls captured three straight crowns in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The Hematite Boys won three U.P. Division Two Track and Field championships in 2016, 2018 and 2019, and there was one Girls' Track and Field title.

He had five individual cross country U.P. winners and a bushel basket full of individual and relay champions in track and field.

Pruett also coached middle school cross country for a dozen years.

