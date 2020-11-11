UPDATE: State adds 6K COVID-19 cases Wednesday, UP increases by 160

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Upper Michigan added 160 coronavirus cases and four new deaths Wednesday.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger: 1 case

Baraga: 29 cases

Chippewa: 6 cases

Delta: 17 cases, 1 death, 11 recoveries

Dickinson: 0 cases ( State reported less cases than the local health department totals, so this remains at zero until the health department report is issued )

Gogebic: 6 cases

Houghton: 5 cases

Iron: 4 cases

Keweenaw: 0 cases

Luce: 2 cases

Mackinac: 7 cases

Marquette: 46 cases

Menominee: 29 cases, 1 death, 3 recoveries

Ontonagon: 5 cases, 2 deaths

Schoolcraft: 3 cases

As of Wednesday, November 11 at 4:50 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 8,303 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 3,872 are considered recovered and 164 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 11.3%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 64 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Nov. 9. Twenty-five patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Data wasn’t updated on Nov. 11.

Aspirus hospitals have 12 coronavirus patients, with two in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has 12 coronavirus patients, with two in the ICU. Helen Joy Newberry Hospital has two coronavirus patients, with none in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has five coronavirus patients, with two in the ICU. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has two patients, with none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 29 coronavirus patients, with 12 of those in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has two coronavirus patients, with one in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 166,152 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 4.44 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 9.

