Northern Michigan University Women’s Basketball adds two on National Signing Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wildcat women’s basketball team has a signed a pair of two strong recruits to National Letters of Intent in point guard CJ Romero and forward Alyssa Nimz, both of Wisconsin.

“Both CJ and Alyssa will be great additions to the NMU Women’s Basketball program,” head coach Troy Mattson said. “They are not only extremely talented in basketball, but off the court they are outstanding students and even better people.”

Romero, a 5-4 point guard from Brookfield, Wisconsin looks to join the Wildcats for the 2021-22 season. A Greater Metro First-Team All-Conference honoree, she averages 5.4 assists per game and led in assists out of all Division I women’s basketball players in her home state. The senior at Brookfield Central High School also averages 9.4 points per game, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals each game and was named to the Freeman All-Area Team.

She is joined in the 2021-22 recruiting class by Pewaukee, Wisconsin native, Nimz, a 6-1 forward who was also named to the Freeman All-Area Team. Nimz was named a Classic 8 First-Team All-Conference and to the Wisconsin Journal Sentinel All-Area Team while her high school athletic accomplishments also include averaging 18.6 points per game, 11.9 rebounds per game, 3.2 assists and 2.1 blocks per game. She currently attends Catholic Memorial High School.

