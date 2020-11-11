Advertisement

Northern Michigan University Women’s Basketball adds two on National Signing Day

Courtesy: NMU
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wildcat women’s basketball team has a signed a pair of two strong recruits to National Letters of Intent in point guard CJ Romero and forward Alyssa Nimz, both of Wisconsin.

“Both CJ and Alyssa will be great additions to the NMU Women’s Basketball program,” head coach Troy Mattson said. “They are not only extremely talented in basketball, but off the court they are outstanding students and even better people.”

Romero, a 5-4 point guard from Brookfield, Wisconsin looks to join the Wildcats for the 2021-22 season. A Greater Metro First-Team All-Conference honoree, she averages 5.4 assists per game and led in assists out of all Division I women’s basketball players in her home state. The senior at Brookfield Central High School also averages 9.4 points per game, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals each game and was named to the Freeman All-Area Team.

She is joined in the 2021-22 recruiting class by Pewaukee, Wisconsin native, Nimz, a 6-1 forward who was also named to the Freeman All-Area Team. Nimz was named a Classic 8 First-Team All-Conference and to the Wisconsin Journal Sentinel All-Area Team while her high school athletic accomplishments also include averaging 18.6 points per game, 11.9 rebounds per game, 3.2 assists and 2.1 blocks per game. She currently attends Catholic Memorial High School.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
UPDATE: 13-year-old Ishpeming boy found safe
Edmund Fitzgerald (MGN Photo)
Remembering the Edmund Fitzgerald 45 years later
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
LIST: Upper Michigan schools conducting remote learning
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Michigan hits new high in daily coronavirus cases added Tuesday with more than 6,400 new cases

Latest News

Michigan Tech Huskies
Michigan Tech Women’s Basketball signs Lenz as a freshman for 2021-22
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
GLIAC approves athletic competition - Live Schedule Reveals upcoming seasons
Game of the Week: Bark River-Harris at Iron Mountain
Game of the Week: Bark River-Harris at Iron Mountain
Members of the Green Bay Packers celebrate during the second half of an NFL football game...
NFL will reward teams who develop minority coaches and GM’s