New memorial to honor Second Korean War veterans

It’s in the Delta County Veteran’s Memorial Park
Second Korean War memorial in Gladstone.
Second Korean War memorial in Gladstone.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new memorial was unveiled Wednesday honoring veterans from the Second Korean War. The memorial is in the Delta County Veteran’s Memorial Park in Gladstone.

The man who worked to get the memorial says not many people know of the Second Korean War but wanted to make sure those soldiers are recognized.

“There is no memorial of any kind for the second Korean War in Washington D.C., that is my goal,” said Bob Nachtwey, a retired construction worker.

The memorial is a granite stone that bleeds red in the rain, representing the bloodshed in the war.

