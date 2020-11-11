Michigan Tech Women’s Basketball signs Lenz as a freshman for 2021-22

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University women’s basketball announced Wednesday Isabella Lenz has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Huskies for the 2021-22 season. The Prescott, Wisconsin native became the first off-season signing for the team, slated to join as a true freshman after she closes out an outstanding prep career at Prescott High School. Lenz is 5-feet-9-inches, known as a combination shooting guard and point guard.

“Bella will be a great addition to our Husky family,” said MTU head women’s basketball coach Sam Hoyt. “She’s an athletic combo guard with the ability to score at all three levels. Not only is she able to create her own shot and space the floor on offense, but she is also a great defender who can pressure the ball and disrupt an offense. Most importantly, Bella fits the Michigan Tech culture which has tough, hard-nosed, hardworking student-athletes who excel on and off the floor. We’re really excited to see how she impacts the program in all aspects.”

Lenz improved statically each season she played for the Cardinals. As a junior, she averaged 23 points, 3.6 assists, and 8.1 rebounds, and earned first-team all-conference, middle border conference player of the year, and first team all-state. She also lifted Prescott High School to conference and regional championships.

One year prior, Lenz scored 16.8 points per game with 4.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds. The Cardinals were again regional champions. As a freshman, Lenz posted 15.6 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Lenz is an exceptional student and is a member of both student council and National Honors Society. She intends to major in Scientific and Technical Communications at MTU. Her father, Chad Lenz also played collegiate basketball for Minnesota State University, Mankato.

“I chose to Michigan Tech because I really liked the coaching staff and their philosophy as well as the positive atmosphere surrounding Houghton,” Lenz said. “I am excited to spend the next four years of my life at Michigan Tech.”

