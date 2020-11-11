Advertisement

Menominee Junior/Senior High School to move online beginning Monday

This change does not impact students and staff at Central and Blesch schools.
Menominee High Scholl sign.
Menominee High Scholl sign.(WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - High school and junior high students will be moving to virtual learning beginning on Monday.

In a letter from Superintendent John Mans on Monday, he said the health department advised with the increase in cases, to adjust learning to be remote.

“According to the local health department, COVID-19 positive cases continue to increase in our community and throughout the Upper Peninsula,” Mans said. “Our numbers are higher today than they were when the entire U.P. was closed last spring.”

Menominee Junior/Senior High School will move to remote learning Monday, Nov. 16, with the earliest return planned for Monday, Nov. 30. This is subject to change to a later date if needed, Mans said.

Students and staff assigned to Central and Blesch schools will still be doing in-person instruction, except during Thanksgiving week, where Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 will be remote, and Nov. 25, 26, and 27 will be the holiday days.

Looking ahead, all Menominee schools will be remote on the Monday and Tuesday (Dec. 21 and 22) before the winter break, with in-person instruction set to resume in the new year.

“Please remember, that we are all on the same team,” Mans said in his letter. “We all have our students' best interests at heart and we have each other’s best interests at heart as well.”

Read the full letter from Superintendent Mans here.

