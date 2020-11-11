Marquette County Health Department to begin targeted contact tracing

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) is changing its contact tracing procedures following a significant rise in COVID-19 cases in the county and surrounding counties.

“Current data indicates that we are experiencing community wide transmission of COVID-19 within Marquette County, the Upper Peninsula and throughout Michigan,” the health department said in a release Wednesday.

MCHD said, “...standard contact tracing has become ineffective” due to the large increase in cases. To help combat this issue, the health department has decided to target contact tracing efforts towards those who are more vulnerable:

Children who are 18 years old and younger, especially those attending school in-person

Individuals living, working or visiting acute care, skilled nursing, mental health and long-term care facilities

Individuals at a higher risk for severe illness

Cases identified by the MCHD to be considered at risk for an outbreak

“In order to control the spread of COVID-19 within our community, it is imperative that citizens act promptly when diagnosed with COVID-19,” the MCHD said. “If you become aware of a positive test result, are symptomatic, or believe that you have been exposed to COVID-19, take appropriate action and do not wait for the health department to call.”

Anyone with a positive test result should isolate for a minimum of 10 days from the start of symptoms. Those who are asymptomatic should isolate 10 from the positive test date. The health department is encouraging everyone to notify their close contacts and encourage them to monitor for symptoms.

“If someone is awaiting test results, they should stay home until results are in,” MCHD said.

A close contact is any individual within six feet of a COVID-19 infected person for a total of 15 minutes or more, with out without a face covering. Close contacts should quarantine for 14 days from the last exposure.

“When in isolation or quarantine, it is imperative to stay home from work, school, social gatherings, extracurricular activities, and any other public place other than when seeking medical care,” the health department said.

For more information from the Marquette County Health Department, visit its website.

