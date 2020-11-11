Honoring Delta County veterans

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Veterans Council honored all Delta County veterans Wednesday.

A service was held in the Bonifas Art Center Theater and it gave veterans a chance to interact with each other. They sang, saluted the flag together and remembered what they did for our county.

“Every day is a veteran’s day for us. We live it, we go through everyday knowing what we’ve done and what we’ve sacrificed. We just use this day to really represent who we are and what we stood for,” said Steven Kwarciany, Commander for the Delta County Veteran’s Council.

Normally veterans would go into schools but were not able to this year because of COVID-19 restrictions. Veterans attending Wednesday’s event said it was nice to get together while social distancing inside the theater.

