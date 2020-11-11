Advertisement

Governor Whitmer Honors Veterans and Proclaims November 11, 2020 as Veterans Day in Michigan

Nov. 11, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed today, November 11, 2020 as Veterans Day, honoring the 600,000 veterans living in Michigan and approximately 20 million across the nation. On this day we honor these men and women, and the many more who served before them, for their courageous and selfless sacrifice to protect our state and country.

“This Veterans Day, I’d like to offer my sincere gratitude to the Michiganders who have sacrificed and served on behalf of this nation,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. “Service members have been on the front lines fighting COVID-19, continuing a legacy of military service in Michigan that spans 180 years. These brave men and women are the pride of this great state.”

Yesterday, Governor Whitmer, LARA Director Orlene Hawks, MVAA Director Zaneta Adams, and DMVA Director Major General Paul Rogers announced the introduction of bipartisan legislation that supports military personnel, veterans, and their families by reducing barriers to professional licensure. The bipartisan legislation introduced will make current military personnel, veterans, and their dependents eligible for license reciprocity in Michigan.

Governor Whitmer also urged veterans to use the resources available to aid them on behalf of the state through the MVAA, which works closely with local organizations, the federal VA and other state agencies. They can be reached at 24/7 at the 1-800-MICH-VET hotline and at MichiganVeterans.com.

